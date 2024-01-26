Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Drops By 33.3%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Teijin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TINLY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. Teijin has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teijin had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

