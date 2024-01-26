Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Decreases By 31.3%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TWLVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

