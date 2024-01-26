Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Decreases By 31.3%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance
TWLVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile
