Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Declines By 32.2%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Value Line by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Value Line Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 5,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $416.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 59.89%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Stories

