Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 207.7%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of VirTra in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 238,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,698. VirTra has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.94.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. VirTra had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Research analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VirTra news, Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $33,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 284,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,583 shares of company stock worth $70,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VirTra during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VirTra during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

