Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Rises By 656.8%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 656.8% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 275.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 325.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 307,221 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 82,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

