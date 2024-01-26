Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 836 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $41,858.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,018,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80.

On Friday, January 19th, Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 100 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $47.75. 181,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,086. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

