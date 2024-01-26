Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) CEO Acquires $14,000.00 in Stock

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) CEO William Kerby acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $114,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SASI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,123.90% and a negative return on equity of 180.93%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SASI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sigma Additive Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SASI

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.