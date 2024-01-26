SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

SGMA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 5,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

