Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 442,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 35,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 4,114,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

