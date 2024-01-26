Signaturefd LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.07. 1,041,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,868. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.02 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

