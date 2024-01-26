Signaturefd LLC Buys 317 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $42.86. 1,420,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,504. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Get Our Latest Report on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.