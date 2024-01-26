Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 748,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,621. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

