Signaturefd LLC Has $681,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

