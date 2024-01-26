Signaturefd LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,931,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

