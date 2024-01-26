Signaturefd LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.68. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $173.29 and a one year high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

