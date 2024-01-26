Signaturefd LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,402,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 82,696 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 408,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 658,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 47,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 620,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

