Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,944,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM remained flat at $195.97 during midday trading on Friday. 33,467,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,981,992. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

