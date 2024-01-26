Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.9% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Shares of COF traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,281. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

