Signaturefd LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Raymond James by 214.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.22. 2,083,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

