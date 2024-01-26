Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.24. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

