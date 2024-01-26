Signaturefd LLC Sells 16,050 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. 21,013,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,361,941. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

