Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

OXY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,090,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,105. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.