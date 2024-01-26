Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
OXY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,090,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,105. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
