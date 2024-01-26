Signaturefd LLC Sells 863 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $175,383,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $125,443,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. 3,288,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,562. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

