Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

MAXI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

