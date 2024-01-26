Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance

MAXI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI)

