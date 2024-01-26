Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance
MAXI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.10.
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
