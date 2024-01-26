SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.32 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $267.43 million and approximately $22.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.54 or 0.99890377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011159 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00209481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003490 BTC.

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,742,236.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25907458 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $21,293,100.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

