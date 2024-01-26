Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 9,490,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,174,071. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

