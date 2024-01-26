SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Betsy S. Atkins Sells 9,894 Shares

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 969,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,783. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SLG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

