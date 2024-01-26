SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $58.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE SLG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. 725,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

