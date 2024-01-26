SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock remained flat at $19.86 during midday trading on Friday. 3,739,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,695. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SLM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.