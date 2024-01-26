Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $289.76. 84,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,343. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

