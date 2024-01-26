Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Snap-on by 15.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.66. 164,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,147. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

