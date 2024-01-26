SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 98,894.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,956,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927,905 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after purchasing an additional 791,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,801,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. 708,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,917. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.