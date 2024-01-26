SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.52

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 6469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $970.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

