Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$50.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.81.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$0.46 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.93. 79,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,166. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.1753555 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. Insiders sold a total of 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

