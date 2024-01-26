Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 132,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 183,898 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sportradar Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,917,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,994 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 222,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

