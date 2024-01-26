SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of SPS Commerce worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,732. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $198.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

