Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £16,712.96 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £16,712.96 ($21,236.29).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £16,329.31 ($20,748.81).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Thomas Spain sold 8,657 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £1,991.11 ($2,530.00).

On Thursday, November 30th, Thomas Spain bought 13,580 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £3,259.20 ($4,141.30).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($106,734.43).

On Friday, November 24th, Thomas Spain bought 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($609,911.05).

On Tuesday, November 21st, Thomas Spain bought 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($609,911.05).

On Thursday, November 9th, Thomas Spain bought 15,825 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £4,272.75 ($5,429.16).

On Thursday, November 2nd, Thomas Spain sold 11,790 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £3,065.40 ($3,895.04).

On Monday, October 30th, Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £13,024.96 ($16,550.14).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Shares of STAF traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 289,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

