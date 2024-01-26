StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF) Short Interest Up 121.3% in January

StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

StateHouse Stock Performance

Shares of STHZF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 52,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,674. StateHouse has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About StateHouse

See Also

StateHouse Holdings Inc, an integrated omni-channel cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, manufacture, distribution, and retailing of cannabis products for the adult-use and medical markets in the United States. It operates in Oakland, San Jose, San Leandro and Desert Hot Springs, California, San Diego, San Ysidro, Grover Beach, Seaside, La Mesa, Grossmont, Vista, Eugene, Oregon, and Internationally.

