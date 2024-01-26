Stephens Raises Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target to $70.00

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. 72,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after buying an additional 300,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 738,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,677 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 736,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

