Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 31,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $356.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.05.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In other news, Director Lee Joyce Wong purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Joyce Wong acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at $753,477.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,912 shares of company stock worth $227,630 over the last ninety days. 13.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 37.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

