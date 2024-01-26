Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 13889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.09 million, a PE ratio of 705.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.02.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,495.55). 56.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

