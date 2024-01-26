Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SBT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. 765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.34 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,570,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $9,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 274,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 154,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

