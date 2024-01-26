Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $64.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. 9,166,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,029,188. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.