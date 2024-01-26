Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NS. Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

