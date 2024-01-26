Stifel Nicolaus Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $192.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,819. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

