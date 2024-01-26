Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 26th (ALK, APA, ASML, BWB, COP, EOG, FANG, HES, HFWA, LUV)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 26th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $40.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $830.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $16.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $152.00 to $133.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $164.00 to $147.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $203.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $152.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $23.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $475.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $560.00 to $540.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $405.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $237.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $360.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $559.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $326.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

