Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 26th (ALK, APA, ASML, BWB, COP, EOG, FANG, HES, HFWA, LUV)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 26th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $40.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $830.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $16.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $152.00 to $133.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $164.00 to $147.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $203.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $152.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $23.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $475.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $560.00 to $540.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $405.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $237.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $360.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $559.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $326.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

