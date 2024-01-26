Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 26th (AAL, ASR, BFH, COIN, CTRA, DOOR, DRH, GFI, HCAT, HFWA)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 26th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $326.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $274.00.

was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$245.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$215.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

