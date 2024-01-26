StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of AINC stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. Ashford has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

