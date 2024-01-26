StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
Shares of CJJD stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 142,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $9.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
Featured Articles
