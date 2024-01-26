StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

